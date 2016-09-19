Real Madrid will not give anything away after title heartbreak - Carvajal

After missing out on the title by one point last season, Dani Carvajal says Real Madrid will not be giving anything away this term.

Madrid pushed Barcelona all the way to the final day of 2015-16 but were unable to topple the Catalan giants, with both sides winning their final matches.

Zinedine Zidane's team maintained their 100 per cent record at the start of the new campaign with a 2-0 victory over Espanyol on Sunday, a result which saw them equal Barca's record of 16 successive LaLiga victories achieved in 2010-11.

Carvajal is desperate for Madrid to drop as few points as possible having missed out by such a small margin last term.

"It's a nice record to equal the 16 victories, but we must keep thinking game by game," said the right-back.

"Now we are thinking about three points on Wednesday against Villarreal, but what we are seeing is a reflection of the great work from Zidane and the team.

"LaLiga has just started, we are going into matchday five and there are 38. We think about adding three [points] because last year at the end we lost by one point.

"All are important and we are not going to give any away."

Zidane took over at Santiago Bernabeu in January and under his stewardship Madrid have dropped just seven points in LaLiga.

The 1998 World Cup winner's man-management has been key to the club's stellar run, according to Carvajal.

"He has found the key to making everyone feel important and keeping the egos apart - that is the basis for success today and I hope it remains so," he added.