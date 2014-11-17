Real Madrid's Modric suffers thigh tear
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a tear in his left thigh.
The 29-year-old pulled up with what initially looked to be a groin problem in the 28th minute of Croatia's 1-1 Euro 2016 qualifying draw with Italy on Sunday.
Mateo Kovacic came on to replace Modric, and Real confirmed on Monday that the player would face further tests before a timeframe could be placed on his recovery.
A statement on the club's official website read: "After the imagining (sic) tests carried out by the Real Madrid Sanitas Medical Service on Luka Modric, a tear of the left proximal rectus femoris tendon has been found. Pending a medical evaluation."
Modric has made 10 league appearances for Real this season, scoring one goal.
His appearance against Italy represented his 83rd cap for Croatia.
