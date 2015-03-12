Real president Perez defends star Bale

The Welshman came under fire for going for goal instead of passing to an unmarked Cristiano Ronaldo during Real's 3-0 win over Espanyol back in January.

Since then, some have argued that Bale is over-compensating and looking to find team-mates instead of showing a ruthless streak.

On Thursday, Real president Perez spoke out, giving a vote of confidence to coach Carlo Ancelotti following back-to-back defeats, as well as defending Bale.

"Gareth Bale is one of the best players in the world," said Perez.

"The most important sides in the world fought for his services and will continue to fight for them.

"We must never forget his first year with this team, his first season and what he is capable of doing, [such as scoring] in the two finals in the European Cup and in the Copa del Rey."