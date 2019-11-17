Record WSL crowd sees Arsenal beat Tottenham

Arsenal defeated rivals Tottenham 2-0 in front of a record FA Women’s Super League crowd of 38,262.

After a goalless first half, Kim Little struck first in the north London derby before Holland striker Vivianne Miedema secured the victory in the 82nd minute.

The game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium attracted a crowd seven times larger than last season’s WSL attendance record of 5,265.

FT: The Blues win at Anfield!— Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) November 17, 2019

Liverpool sit last in the table after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Everton in the first-ever women’s Merseyside derby.

Lucy Graham’s goal, scored just before half-time, was enough to secure victory for Willie Kirk’s Toffees at Anfield.

Everton moved up to fourth in the table, whereas Liverpool’s poor start to the campaign continued as they are yet to secure a win.

Chelsea remain at the top of the table after defeating Manchester United at Kingsmeadow.

The only goal of the game was the result of a penalty awarded after United’s Millie Turner was deemed to have brought down Fran Kirby.

Norway international Maren Mjelde duly converted the chance, keeping her side a point clear at the top of the table.

Georgia Stanway scored a brace in Manchester City’s dominant 5-0 victory over West Ham, only to be shown a red card in the 72nd minute.

The England midfielder netted twice in quick succession before the break but then received two quickfire bookings for late challenges and was consequently dismissed.

Ellen White opened the scoring, claiming her first WSL goal for City in the process.

Stanway’s double followed with Lauren Hemp making it 4-0 before half-time, after which Tessa Wullaert claimed the fifth and final goal of the match.

Brighton claimed their first victory of the season in emphatic style as they dismissed Birmingham 3-0.

Kayleigh Green’s 15th-minute penalty handed the hosts the lead, awarded after Ellie Brazil was fouled and later withdrawn from the match.

Lea Le Garrec doubled the advantage before half-time, hooking a shot off the bar before it rebounded into the goal.

Green scored a second in the 70th minute, connecting with Le Garrec’s corner to complete the scoring.

🎥 “It was a great team performance, we showed real fight to come back and get a point.”— Bristol City WFC (@bristolcitywfc) November 17, 2019

Bristol City drew 3-3 with Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

Reading took control of proceedings early on, with Remi Allen and Brooke Chaplen both netting within a minute of each other.

City’s Charlie Wellings reduced the deficit before the break, only for the Royals to strike again after the break as Angharad James headed in a third for the home side.

Yana Daniels and Ebony Salmon both netted to ensure the visitors earned a share of the points.

Reading’s Millie Farrow narrowly failed to provide a winner in the final minute when her attempt swung wide.