Red Bulls extend McCarty, Felipe and bring back Perrinelle

The New York Red Bulls have officially locked down the base of their midfield, announcing contract extensions for Dax McCarty and Felipe, while also bringing back defender Damien Perrinelle.

Named the Red Bulls captain at the start of last season, the 28-year-old McCarty responded with a career-best eight assists. He also earned his first career MLS All-Star appearance and was named to the league’s Best XI. While MLS did not release the terms of the extension, it was reported by Goal USA earlier in the week McCarty’s deal would be for four years.

His current deal was set to expire at the end of 2016, which would have made him a free agent under the terms of the CBA agreed to before the 2015 season.

Felipe joined the Red Bulls in a trade from the Montreal Impact prior to the 2015 season. The 25-year-old Brazilian started all 34 regular season games for the Red Bulls and notched five assists.

Paired together as dual holding midfielders, McCarty and Felipe excelled on a Red Bulls side that won the Supporters' Shield and surrendered the fewest goals in the Eastern Conference.

"We believe that consistency is one of the keys to success and keeping our core intact," Red Bulls Sporting Director Ali Curtis said in a statement published on the team's website. "Both Dax and Felipe were integral to what we accomplished last season, and we are pleased to keep them with the club going forward."

Perrinelle’s future with the club was murkier as the franchise declined to pick up his option after the center back suffered a serious knee injury MLS playoffs, spoiling a very successful season for the 31 year old. However, the new deal, terms of which were not disclosed, will see the Frenchman return to the side.