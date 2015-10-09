Redfearn appointed Rotherham manager

Rotherham United have appointed Neil Redfearn as successor to Steve Evans, with the former Leeds United man agreeing a three-year deal.

Evans departed the New York Stadium in September after Rotherham endured a difficult start to the campaign and Redfearn will now be tasked with guiding the club from the precarious position of 21st on the table.

Redfearn served as interim boss at Elland Road on a number of occasions prior to taking the role permanently in November last year.

He returned to his role as academy coach at the end of the season amid a difficult relationship with owner Massimo Cellino before leaving the club in July.

The 50-year-old will be unveiled on Monday ahead of his first game in charge at fellow strugglers Brentford.