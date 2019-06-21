Redfearn joins Newcastle as under-23s head coach

Neil Redfearn has been appointed Newcastle’s new under-23 head coach following the departure of Peter Beardsley.

Former Magpies and England forward Beardsley left the role earlier this year, denying allegations of bullying and racism.

The 58-year-old was later charged by the Football Association with racially abusing youth-team players.

Redfearn, 54, made more than 700 Football League appearances during his playing career and has also managed Leeds and Rotherham in the Sky Bet Championship.

Ben Dawson, who had been in temporary charge of the under-23 side, becomes the head of coaching for Newcastle’s academy, with Mark Atkinson joining the Premier League club from rivals Sunderland as assistant head of coaching.

Redfearn will be assisted by Liam Bramley, while Neil Winskill becomes under-18s head coach and former Newcastle striker Shola Ameobi has been named as the club’s new loan coordinator.