Eddie Howe is looking to qualify for the Champions League again

After winning their first piece of silverware in 70 years, Newcastle's attention has turned to qualifying for the Champions League for the second time in three years.

In the 2023/24 season Newcastle participated in the Champions League, ultimately being eliminated in the group stage, however they are looking to make competing in Europe's elite competition a regular occurrence,

Should they qualify for the tournament next season they will need to strengthen their squad and they're looking to be very ambitious in the transfer market this summer.

Newcastle line up highly rated youngster as first summer signing

Newcastle celebrate winning the League Cup against Liverpool, breaking the 70-year trophy drought (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the 2023 summer transfer window Newcastle pulled of a coup with the capture of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan and will be aiming to do the same again this summer.

Several positions need attention this summer, with a centre-back and right-winger top of their list. It appears they will also look to sign a goalkeeper, a striker to play second-fiddle to Alexander Isak and a back-up right-back.

Alexander Isak is Newcastle's prized possession currently (Image credit: Getty Images)

Their first target of the summer appears to have been identified with DSports claiming they will make a move for Venezuelan right-back Jon Aramburu, labelled as one of the “most promising” players in the world in his position.

Aramburu has broken into the Real Sociedad squad this season, starting 23 games in LaLiga so far.

The report suggests versatility to play in both an attacking and defensive role has alerted several European clubs to his availability this summer, with Inter and Atletico Madrid also interested in the Venezuelan.

While his market value sits at around €12 million according to Transfermarket, he has a release clause of €60 million inserted into his contract, making any deal slightly more complicated to pull off.

Jon Aramburu celebrating for Venezuela in 2024 against Italy (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion should Newcastle be able to negotiate a fee below the release clause it would be a great move for the Magpies.

Tino Livramento doesn't look to be going anywhere anytime soon, but with rumours Kieran Trippier will be leaving in the summer, replacing him with someone full of potential would be smart business.

Newcastle won their first game following their league cup triumph and will look to make it four wins in a row against Leicester in their next Premier League game.