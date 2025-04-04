Newcastle fighting for 'one of the most promising' players in Europe to replace Kieran Trippier: report

By published

Newcastle are attempting to qualify for the Champions League for the second time in three seasons

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe looks on during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James&#039; Park on February 05, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michelle Mercer/Newcastle United via Getty Images)
Eddie Howe is looking to qualify for the Champions League again (Image credit: Getty Images)

After winning their first piece of silverware in 70 years, Newcastle's attention has turned to qualifying for the Champions League for the second time in three years.

In the 2023/24 season Newcastle participated in the Champions League, ultimately being eliminated in the group stage, however they are looking to make competing in Europe's elite competition a regular occurrence,

Should they qualify for the tournament next season they will need to strengthen their squad and they're looking to be very ambitious in the transfer market this summer.

Newcastle line up highly rated youngster as first summer signing

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates scoring their 2nd goal during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Newcastle celebrate winning the League Cup against Liverpool, breaking the 70-year trophy drought (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the 2023 summer transfer window Newcastle pulled of a coup with the capture of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan and will be aiming to do the same again this summer.

Several positions need attention this summer, with a centre-back and right-winger top of their list. It appears they will also look to sign a goalkeeper, a striker to play second-fiddle to Alexander Isak and a back-up right-back.

Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring for Newcastle United against Liverpool in the 2025 League Cup final.

Alexander Isak is Newcastle's prized possession currently (Image credit: Getty Images)

Their first target of the summer appears to have been identified with DSports claiming they will make a move for Venezuelan right-back Jon Aramburu, labelled as one of the “most promising” players in the world in his position.

Aramburu has broken into the Real Sociedad squad this season, starting 23 games in LaLiga so far.

The report suggests versatility to play in both an attacking and defensive role has alerted several European clubs to his availability this summer, with Inter and Atletico Madrid also interested in the Venezuelan.

While his market value sits at around €12 million according to Transfermarket, he has a release clause of €60 million inserted into his contract, making any deal slightly more complicated to pull off.

Venezuela's Darwin Machins (11) celebrates scoring a goal with Jon Aramburu (16) and Jefferson Savarino (7) during the Italy vs. Venezuela International Friendly match on March 21, 2024, at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jon Aramburu celebrating for Venezuela in 2024 against Italy (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion should Newcastle be able to negotiate a fee below the release clause it would be a great move for the Magpies.

Tino Livramento doesn't look to be going anywhere anytime soon, but with rumours Kieran Trippier will be leaving in the summer, replacing him with someone full of potential would be smart business.

Newcastle won their first game following their league cup triumph and will look to make it four wins in a row against Leicester in their next Premier League game.

Ewan Gennery
Ewan Gennery
Freelance writer

Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.

More about transfers
Liverpool are expected to have a busy summer window

Liverpool 'serious contenders' to sign budget Alexander Isak: report
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on from the touchline during the Premier League match against Brighton &amp; Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK on 15 March, 2025.

Manchester City report: 'PSG will lose a great player' this summer to Pep Guardiola
Liverpool are expected to have a busy summer window

Liverpool 'serious contenders' to sign budget Alexander Isak: report
See more latest
Most Popular
Liverpool are expected to have a busy summer window
Liverpool 'serious contenders' to sign budget Alexander Isak: report
Liverpool target Rodrygo of Real Madrid celebrates his assist at the 3-3 during the Spanish Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid v Real Sociedad at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 1, 2025 in Madrid Spain
Liverpool lining up Rodrygo move, after talks: report
Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring a late winner in extra time for Liverpool against Chelsea in the 2024 League Cup final.
Liverpool appear to have decided contract stance over Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, with stats playing their part
Liverpool target Rodrygo of Real Madrid celebrates his assist at the 3-3 during the Spanish Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid v Real Sociedad at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 1, 2025 in Madrid Spain
Liverpool report: £80m Rodrygo move poised, following talks
Kevin De Bruyne has started just 12 Premier League games this season
Kevin De Bruyne to leave Manchester City
Gary Lineker has an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo
‘I take it as a compliment that I’ve got three replacements, but it’s down to the fact it’s a massive commitment. They’re top presenters and will do a great job’ Gary Lineker offers his verdict on the broadcasters stepping into his Match of the Day shoes
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Head Coach Enzo Maresca of Chelsea after his sides 1-0 win during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Stamford Bridge on April 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is mastering the art of not panicking
LISBON, PORTUGAL - MARCH 23: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on during warm up prior to the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg Two match between Portugal and Denmark at Estadio Jose Alvalade on March 23, 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images)
'Cristiano Ronaldo could buy Wrexham': Ex-Premier League hero makes bold claim about Portuguese star
Wolves forward Matheus Cunha has already expressed his desire to leave the club at the end of the season
Is Matheus Cunha injured this weekend? Premier League injury update
Justin Kluivert has enjoyed a superb season in front of goal
Is Justin Kluivert injured this weekend? Premier League injury update