Redknapp backs Spurs to finish above Arsenal

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp believes this could finally be the season the club finish above rivals Arsenal in the Premier League.

The fierce rivals meet on Sunday after making strong starts to the campaign, Arsene Wenger's men sitting second – three points ahead of undefeated Spurs.

Only a poor finish to the end of last season cost Tottenham a finish above their rivals, a feat they last achieved in 1994-95.

But Redknapp, in charge at Spurs from 2008-12, believes that is set to change.

"The North London [derby] is always a special game between Arsenal and Tottenham," he said.

"It's like all derby games really. It's a fierce game, it's like Everton v Liverpool, Glasgow Rangers v Celtic, Man United v Man City, or Man United v Liverpool is a fierce game as well.

"There are so many derby games, but the North London derby, in London, is the big derby game in London football.

"Both teams love to have one over on the opposition. Every year it's a great game, they're two evenly matched team now.

"Arsenal have had the upper hand for so many years, just about, the last six or seven years Tottenham have got closer and closer.

"And I think this year could be the year that Tottenham finish above Arsenal."

It Shouldn't Happen to a Manager by Harry Redknapp, published by Ebury Press, RRP £20. For more information visit www.penguin.co.uk.