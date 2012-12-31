Redknapp confident QPR will avoid drop

QPR have won only once this season and are now eight points from safety with a run of testing fixtures looming. Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and champions Manchester City are three of their next four Premier League opponents.

"I still think we'll get out of trouble because I will get one or two [new signings] in, and there are some good lads here as well," Redknapp said on the club's website.

QPR replaced former manager Mark Hughes with Redknapp in November but there has been no drastic improvement in results.

They were woefully short of defensive nous against Liverpool, handing top scorer Luis Suarez the freedom of the field in an erratic first 16 minutes when the Uruguayan scored twice.

Club owner Tony Fernandes said on his Twitter site it had been a "woeful performance".

"No excuse. Lost for words. Back to the drawing board."

Redknapp has forged a reputation as a canny operator in the transfer market and is determined to strengthen when the mid-season window opens in January.

"We need some new faces and that's what we're trying to do. If we get a couple of the right players in I think we can have a real go," the former Tottenham and Portsmouth boss added.

"Those that are with us, are with us. Those that are not, well hopefully we can do something with them in January.

"I genuinely believe we will get out of trouble and not be relegated."