Redknapp defends QPR reign amid Barton rap

Redknapp was sacked in February, with the club 19th in the top flight and the club remain mired in trouble under caretaker Chris Ramsey, four points off safety.

Speaking earlier this week, Barton seemingly blamed Redknapp and the club's poor recruitment policy during the close-season for QPR's plight.

"The fact we are in with a puncher's chance after, without wanting to name names, being privy to a lot of the things that go on at this club which people don't really know about or only hear rumours on the grapevine about, is a minor miracle," Barton said.

The midfielder later expressed surprise at how media outlets had "adjusted" his words and Redknapp was quick to defend his record - stating the club's chaotic close-season preparations were to blame.

"The problem we had was there were still 11 players in that squad who were there when QPR went down two years ago," he told talkSPORT.

"Eleven of the 25 players were there two years ago in the team that finished bottom of the league because they had contracts and you couldn't get rid of people.

"It was very difficult. We didn't recruit a player until nine days before the season started this year because we didn't feel we had the finances to do it.

"We went to Ireland for a pre-season trip and we had 12 players. That's all we had left, and they were all left over from last season.

"By then most of the players you wanted were gone, but Tony [Fernandes] and the board said we just didn't have the money to get anybody in.

"At the last minute, Tony came up trumps and managed to get a few in. We took a couple of loans, we took Rio [Ferdinand] on a free, we spent money on [Steven] Caulker and Leroy Fer, but it was a last-minute job.

"You can blame who you want but every game this year has been very similar almost at home. They have played very well, like against Everton on Sunday when they got beat 2-1.

"We lost 2-1 to Arsenal, 2-1 to Tottenham, there was a last-minute goal against Swansea when we were leading 1-0, Liverpool we should have beaten, and we were beating Man City 2-1 with five minutes to go. It has been one of those years."