Redknapp escapes FA rap
By Gregg Davies
LONDON- Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp will not face any punishment for his critical comments about the referee after Saturday's defeat by Manchester United, the English Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.
"He (Redknapp) has been warned but we will not be taking any formal disciplinary action," an FA spokesman said.
GEAR:Get 10% off Tottenham Hotspur shirts here, courtesy of online retailer Kitbag
Redknapp had threatened to boycott post-match television interviews if he was punished for criticising referee Mark Clattenburg for awarding United a controversial goal in the 2-0 Premier League defeat.
The 63-year-old had described Clattenburg's decision not to penalise Nani for a clear handball and instead allow him to get up and score past a bemused Heurelho Gomes in the Spurs goal as "one of the worst refereeing decisions ever."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.