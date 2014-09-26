Redknapp: Ferdinand could be another Platini

Ferdinand moved to Loftus Road as a free agent in the close-season after his 12-year spell at Manchester United came to an end.

Last month, the 35-year-old stated his desire to one day be considered for the England manager's job, but Redknapp - who previously worked with the defender in his early days at West Ham - has tipped Ferdinand for a potential role as one of football's high-ranking officials.

Amid recent rumours Ferdinand could be appointed to FIFA's Executive Committee, Redknapp commented: "He could be another Michel Platini [UEFA president] - that'd be nice for him and why not?'

"He's a bright boy and a lovely guy - an absolute class act on and off the field - he's smart and a top boy.

"We need more people like him running the game. He's got great knowledge of the game and is a great role model.

"He's come out of a working class area in south London area and he's made it.

"I've known him since he was 14 and he's a fantastic boy and he hasn't changed a bit as a person, he's just got a bit more experience now but as a person he's top class."