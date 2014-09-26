Redknapp: Ferdinand could be another Platini
QPR boss Harry Redknapp has backed Rio Ferdinand to take over an administrative role in the game when he retires.
Ferdinand moved to Loftus Road as a free agent in the close-season after his 12-year spell at Manchester United came to an end.
Last month, the 35-year-old stated his desire to one day be considered for the England manager's job, but Redknapp - who previously worked with the defender in his early days at West Ham - has tipped Ferdinand for a potential role as one of football's high-ranking officials.
Amid recent rumours Ferdinand could be appointed to FIFA's Executive Committee, Redknapp commented: "He could be another Michel Platini [UEFA president] - that'd be nice for him and why not?'
"He's a bright boy and a lovely guy - an absolute class act on and off the field - he's smart and a top boy.
"We need more people like him running the game. He's got great knowledge of the game and is a great role model.
"He's come out of a working class area in south London area and he's made it.
"I've known him since he was 14 and he's a fantastic boy and he hasn't changed a bit as a person, he's just got a bit more experience now but as a person he's top class."
