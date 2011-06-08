Redknapp reveals Spurs bid for Jones

The central defender is reportedly on the verge of sealing a five-year deal with the Premier League champions for a fee in the region of £16 million, having had a medical in Manchester on Wednesday.

But Spurs supremo Redknapp admitted that he had been interested in bringing the stopper to White Hart Lane, but could not match what Sir Alex Ferguson's men were offering for his services.

“I think he’s an amazing young talent and he could easily go on and become an England centre-half in years to come," he told talkSPORT.

“I was in for Phil Jones. We were interested in him but it looks like he’s gone to Manchester United. I think he’s a great signing for Man United.

“We’re struggling to find people that are better than what we’ve got. It’s not easy unless you pay massive money and massive wages.”

The 19-year-old England Under-21 international has made just 35 league appearances for the Ewood Park outfit since bursting onto the first team scene in 2009, making his Premier League debut against Chelsea in March 2010.

Jones will face stiff competition for a place in the Premier League champions' back line, with Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic, Chris Smalling and Jonny Evans already on United's books.

Fellow defenders John O'Shea and Wes Brown have been linked with a move to Steve Bruce's Sunderland, as has midfielder Darron Gibson.

Prior to United sealing the deal, striker Wayne Rooney hailed the Preston-born defender on social networking website, Twitter.

"Phil Jones is a good young English player. One of the toughest defenders I played against last season. Can play midfield too," he said.