Redknapp takes Central Coast Mariners consultancy job

Harry Redknapp will work for Central Coast Mariners as a consultant next season, the A-League club have confirmed.

Former Tottenham boss Redknapp has been out of full-time management since leaving QPR in April last year, but took on a position as a football advisor at Championship outift Derby County last month.

The experienced Englishman also took charge of Jordan for two World Cup qualifiers in March, which ended in an 8-0 win over Bangladesh and a 5-1 defeat to Australia.

And Redknapp wlll spend some of the 2016-17 A-League campaign in Australia, with Mariners owner Mike Charlesworth announcing the news at the club's end-of-season awards ceremony on Friday.