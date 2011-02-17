Redknapp turned down Gattuso

The 33-year-old midfield enforcer was in action for Milan against Spurs in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, and is set to face disciplinary action from UEFA after instigating a confrontation with Redknapp’s assistant Joe Jordan at the final whistle.

It is not the first time Gattuso’s combative streak has got him into trouble. But in spite of this Redknapp has revealed his previous encounters with the Italian international caused him to seriously consider signing the player when an agent offered him to Spurs last summer.

“I will admit that Gattuso was a player I considered signing last summer. Gattuso was offered to Tottenham by an agent," he said in The Sun.

“I had even managed him before in a big charity game, when I was in charge of a European All Star XI against the Rest of the World one summer.

“Gattuso was fantastic in the dressing room and, because of being his 'manager' on that night against the Rest of the World, I gave it serious thought. But it never quite worked out.

“I have to say that I have met Gattuso before and I thought, at the time, what an absolutely fantastic bloke. A terrific footballer, who appeared very easy to get along with.

“He seemed a fantastic character. But on Tuesday night, in front of 80,000 fans at one of the most talked about stadiums in football, he lost it for no apparent reason.”

By Liam Twomey