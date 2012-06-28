Redknapp's backroom staff depart Spurs

Both assistants were hired by Harry Redknapp at the start his spell in charge which began four years ago and ended when he lost his job as manager on June 14.

Former Scotland striker Jordan was thrust into the spotlight during Tottenham's Champions League campaign in 2011, when he and former AC Milan player Gennaro Gattuso were involved in a heated touch-line bust-up.

"We can now formally confirm that Kevin Bond and Joe Jordan have left the Club following Harry Redknapp's departure as manager," Spurs said in a statement.

Sacked Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas is the bookmakers' favourite to take up the vacant hot-seat at White Hart Lane.