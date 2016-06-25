Redmond joins Southampton on five-year deal

Southampton have completed the signing of Nathan Redmond from Norwich City on a five-year contract.

Norwich suffered relegation from the Premier League last season but Redmond's top-flight career will continue having signed a deal to keep him at St Mary's Stadium until 2021.

The winger played alongside Southampton trio James Ward-Prowse, Jack Stephens and Matt Targett in England's Toulon Tournament triumph in May.

Redmond, 22, believes the south-coast club present him with a fantastic opportunity to continue his development.

"I'm really pleased to have made the move to Southampton. It's a fantastic football club with excellent facilities, and I really feel I can develop my game here," he said.

"The club's style of play has always been excellent. They like to play attacking football and it's a style I feel I can really fit in well with.

"When Southampton said they were interested it felt like the right move for me, and I can't wait to get started now."

Executive director of football Les Reed added: "I'm delighted to be able to welcome Nathan to Southampton Football Club.

"Despite being just 22, Nathan has gained plenty of experience in the Premier League with Norwich City, showing his quality at the top level on a consistent basis.

"He has also performed exceptionally well on the international stage, playing a key role in helping England Under-21s win the Toulon Tournament this summer.

"While Nathan has already gained Premier League experience, he has the potential to continue developing and becoming an integral part of the squad for years to come."