Reds have Merseyside derby edge, says Liverpool legend Fowler

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes the Reds' recent record against Everton gives them the edge ahead of Monday's Merseyside derby.

Jurgen Klopp's men make the short trip to Goodison Park in the latest challenge in their Premier League title bid.

Liverpool have not lost to their city rivals since October 2010, when Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta scored in a 2-0 Everton win, and battered the Toffees 4-0 at Anfield in their last encounter in April.

And Fowler, who scored 183 goals in 369 appearances for the Reds, told Omnisport: "I think Liverpool will be confident going into the game. Everton's run of form of late has not been brilliant.

"I think Liverpool probably have a little bit of a shine over Everton in the last few years. You know the old cliche 'form goes out of the window' for derbies. I don't think that’s been the case for four, five plus years.

"Liverpool have been the better team on paper going into the game and have come out on top. I hope it's going to be the case again.

"I don't think the games are ever easy, you have to go out there and earn the result. I think they'll be quietly confident."

Asked about his memories of representing Liverpool at Goodison, he added: "From a players point of view it's me scoring goals.

"I've been lucky to score a few there. Any time you're a Liverpool player and you get a result there I think that's what you want. So any good Liverpool victory there would be a good memory of mine."