Reid praises Stones' professionalism

Former Everton midfielder Peter Reid paid tribute to the "outstanding" John Stones for his professionalism during the transfer window.

Stones, 21, put in a transfer request as amid a flurry of bids from Chelsea, but – like the Premier League champions – he was rebuffed.

Reid, a midfielder at the club from 1982 to 1989, lauded Stones for the way he had handled himself throughout.

"I've got to pay credit to the boy as well because he put in a transfer request, it was turned down, he's gone out on the park and he's done his job," Reid said.

"He's a young man, his head could've got turned, but no, I think he's done absolutely outstanding. Delighted that he's still at Everton and it speaks volumes for the boy."

Stones has played every minute of Everton's four Premier League games so far this season, with Roberto Martinez's men having claimed one win.

Reid believes Stones still has areas of his game to improve, but said the England international could feature for any team in the Premier League.

The 59-year-old added: "I think the boy's terrific in terms of coming out and passing the ball. I think there's room for improvement, but he's got pace, he reads it so he's got a great chance. I think he's a young man who can go right to the top.

"I think he can get in most sides in the Premiership, I'm just delighted it's Everton he's at, from a purely selfish point of view."