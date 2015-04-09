Relegation-threatened Yeovil appoint Sturrock

Sturrock takes the role having left his position as advisor at Conference outfit Torquay United on Wednesday, just four days after arriving at Plainmoor.

Terry Skiverton had been in temporary charge of Yeovil following the sacking of Gary Johnson in February and Sturrock arrives with the club bottom of the third tier.

Sturrock sampled success in this division earlier in his career, guiding Sheffield Wednesday to the Championship in 2005, and will begin his Huish Park reign with a home fixture against Notts County.

Yeovil are 13 points adrift of safety with five games left to play.