Remy delighted to prove his quality with winner

Chelsea looked set to drop points at the KC Stadium, with goals from Eden Hazard and Diego Costa cancelled out by strikes from Ahmed Elmohamady and Abel Hernandez, who capitalised on an error from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

But, just two minutes after coming off the bench, Remy - who has made only seven starts this season - made his mark with his first touch of the ball as his low shot squirmed under Allan McGregor, securing a win that keeps Chelsea six points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

"I was really pleased to score this goal and give the winner to my team-mates," Remy told Chelsea's official website. "It was just a question of being in the right place at the right time and we are just looking forward to the next step.

"Hopefully we will win this title but we could see again in this game that it is not an easy league to win and that is why we will try to fight every game to win.

"It was a really tough game against Hull City. After the two goals we scored they reacted in the right way and put us in a difficult situation. The two goals they scored in a row gave them confidence and it was a bit difficult but the most important is the win.

"It is true it is frustrating sitting on the bench but the manager knows all the team and he has very good quality in the squad.

"That is why when I came on I just played with my quality. Scoring goals is my job as a striker but I know there are only 11 players on the pitch and as soon the manager needs me I am here.

"The goal was a good moment for me but it was the work of all the team and we are working properly at training every day to achieve success.

"For us it is really important to win this kind of game. We are still of top of the league and we keep going in this way and will see what happens the season."