Remy frustrated with Chelsea role

Loic Remy has admitted that he is growing frustrated with his lack of playing time at Chelsea.

The French striker has played just eight minutes in the Premier League so far this season as Jose Mourinho has preferred Diego Costa and Radamel Falcao up front, and Remy is finding it hard to settle for his current role.

"It's really difficult to be in and out of the team," Remy said after scoring in Chelsea's 4-1 League Cup win at Walsall on Wednesday.

"I can't lie, the rhythm is not the same to compare with training. Of course, when you are not playing much it is more difficult.

"I cannot complain, I want to play and when the manager gives me a chance I just try to score goals and give assists."

Costa's three-match ban could see Remy's chances of playing time increase and he is determined to make the most of it if gets a chance to prove his worth.

"We will miss Costa because he is so important for us winning games. It’s a shame for us to have lost Costa for three games," he added.

"But I don't put pressure on myself because I know my quality. The manager knows as well he can use me as a striker or on the side, so I don't have any pressure.

"I just want to feel better and now with the games coming, maybe I have the opportunity to play more."