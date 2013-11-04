Remy glad to finish 'hard' week with win

Alan Pardew's men suffered painful back-to-back defeats ahead of Chelsea’s visit, losing 2-1 to fierce rivals Sunderland on October 27 before being dumped out of the League Cup by Manchester City three days later in a tie that went to extra-time.

However, Newcastle bounced back in style as second-half goals from Yoan Gouffran and Remy saw off the title contenders.

"It was important to finish with a good result," Remy told The Shields Gazette. "When you have games like this every three days it is hard for your body.

"We have to congratulate the whole team.

"It was hard because we played on Wednesday and against Sunderland three days earlier and I think everyone needs a rest."