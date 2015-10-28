Remy: Important for Mourinho to stay

Loic Remy has called on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to keep faith with Jose Mourinho despite the club's poor start to the 2015-16 campaign.

Pressure continues to grow on Mourinho after Chelsea were knocked out of the League Cup by Stoke City on Tuesday, the latest disappointment after six defeats in their previous 14 matches in all competitions.

Remy – who scored Chelsea's equaliser against Stoke before the shootout exit – says the 52-year-old must stay at Stamford Bridge.

"It's important for him [Mourinho] to stay and we don't want to give up," he told the London Evening Standard.

"We were champions together only last season and he is a really great manager. Of course I don't want him to leave. I think all the players don't want that.

"I'm really sure that Saturday [against Liverpool] will be a big game, but we can still be in the top four of the league if we win games.

"The spirit is good and we are not affected by the situation. We will just keep training well."