Renard insists Sochaux can't afford to relax

Renard's men have hit form just at the right time, unbeaten in six after a 2-0 win over Nice on Sunday, and have now lost just twice in their past 12 Ligue 1 outings.

They remain in the drop zone, one point behind 17th-placed Evian.

However, Renard's men face a trip to 15th-placed Rennes before they host Evian on the final day of the season in what could be a crucial clash.

And Renard knows now is not the time for his players to allow their performance levels to drop.

"Congratulations to the players who continue their fantastic run," he said. "Do not relax.

"This step was not to be missed. It was the pivotal match to begin this latest line which will be difficult and bitter.

"Everyone will be affected. So there will be a lot of suspense. Our positive path is maintained. I think it is deserved.

"A very long time ago, it was decided not to give an inch. It is easy to say but sometimes it is held."