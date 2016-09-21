Renato Sanches: Bayern Munich gave me a good feeling right away

Renato Sanches says the belief Bayern Munich showed in his abilities made the decision to join the Bundesliga champions an easy one.

The midfielder was one of the most sought after teenagers in world football with Manchester United among those that were also reportedly monitoring his situation at former club Benfica.

However, Sanches - one of the stars of Portugal's Euro 2016 success - opted for the Allianz Arena and stated he had a "good feeling" immediately after hearing of Bayern's interest.

"I had a good feeling about it right away when I heard about Bayern Munich's interest," Sanches told the official Hertha Berlin website.

"They really put in a lot of effort and I immediately got a feeling the people in charge believed in me as a player.

"That was the decisive factor behind my decision to join Bayern."

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently revealed Carlo Ancelotti played a key role in their decision to sign the 19-year-old and Sanches has nothing but praise for the experienced coach.

"Ancelotti always looks calm and in charge. You can just see he has a lot of experience. He is getting involved with his players a lot and is helping players to make individual progress," Sanches added.

"But I am also playing alongside a lot of world-class players here. I can learn from all of them, especially from the players who play in midfield like Arturo Vidal, Xabi Alonso and Thiago Alcantara."