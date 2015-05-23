Replacing Xavi will be impossible - Luis Enrique

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique was left marvelling at the irreplaceable talents of Xavi after the legendary midfielder played his final La Liga game at Camp Nou on Saturday.

The 35-year-old, who is Barca's record appearance maker, played his 505th and final league game in the 2-2 draw with Deportivo La Coruna as he prepares to embark on a new adventure in Qatar.

The three-time UEFA Champions League winner is set to join Al-Sadd at the end of the season, 17 years on from his La Liga debut versus Mallorca in August 1998.

And Luis Enrique, whom Xavi played alongside in the Barca midfield, could only lavish praise on the former Spain star, acknowledging that it will be impossible to replace such an influential player.

"Seeing Xavi so emotional and the wonderful reception he got is one of the main memories I will take from this season," he is quoted as saying by Sport.

"There is no replacement for Xavi because no two players are the same. We will have to adapt to play without him."

Barca got their hands on the Liga trophy at full-time and Luis Enrique was left with a huge sense of fulfilment, highlighting that his side had beaten what he believes to be Real Madrid's best team in recent memory to the title.

"We've had a season with remarkable numbers and we've shown we have deserved what we have," he added.

"When you win the league it means you have a very good season, even more so against the best Real Madrid in recent years."