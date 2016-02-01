Reported Spurs and Liverpool target Maddison signs with Norwich

Coventry City midfielder James Maddison has signed for Norwich City amid reported interest from Liverpool and Tottenham.

The 19-year-old will remain at Coventry on loan for the remainder of the campaign after signing a three-and-a-half-year deal at Carrow Road, with an option for another year.

Maddison has made 31 appearances in all competitions for Tony Mowbray's men, who are fifth in League One.

"We're delighted to sign James as he is a fantastic prospect who has already made a mark at Coventry at such a young age," Norwich manager Alex Neil said.

"He has real potential to develop, making this deal one we're really pleased to get over the line.

"James will return to on loan Coventry for the rest of the season to continue his development before joining up with us on a full-time basis in the summer."

Norwich face a battle to preserve their top-flight status, sitting two points above the bottom three with 15 matches remaining.