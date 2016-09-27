Resilient Leicester display pleases Morgan

Captain Wes Morgan and Riyad Mahrez praised Leicester City's battling qualities after the Premier League champions secured back-to-back Champions League wins against Porto.

As in their opening 3-0 win in Basel, Claudio Ranieri's men were forced to shrug off a domestic thrashing before tangling with the continent's elite, but Islam Slimani's first-half header sealed a 1-0 triumph that ensured Saturday's 4-1 loss at Manchester United was a fading memory for the King Power Stadium faithful.

Porto pressed hard for a leveller during the closing stages but Morgan and his fellow defenders in front of returning goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel stood firm.

"We have to be especially resilient at home and we dug deep today," he told BT Sport.

"Second half we had a lot of pressure to sustain and the boys stood firm to get the three points."

Mahrez crossed for the winning goal and, with Copenhagen up next at home, the winger sees the chance for Leicester to press home their advantage at the top of Group G.

"We knew it was going to be tough and we knew as well that we had to work hard to get the three points. That's what we did and we are very happy.

"Now we have six pints with the next game at home. We need to get the points at home because it is always more difficult away.

Former Sporting CP striker Slimani, who joined Leicester last month, continued a phenomenal record by netting a sixth goal in four matches versus Porto in 2016.

"Islam is always ready in the box so I just put the ball in and he was there," Mahrez said.

Morgan added on Leicester's goal hero: "He's a big lad, works very hard and puts his body in – he's very awkward to play against.

"He's settled in and has scored some goals for us. I think there's plenty more to come."