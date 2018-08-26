Returning Lafferty strikes twice but Hartley denies Gerrard's Rangers

Kyle Lafferty struck a brace on his Scottish Premier League return for Rangers but Steven Gerrard's side were denied by Peter Hartley's 94th-minute equaliser for Motherwell.

Hartley, Motherwell's captain, apologised this week after saying it was "fun to watch" former Rangers defender Fabio Cardoso - now playing for Santa Clara in Portugal - break his nose in a challenge with Ryan Bowman in last season's Scottish League Cup semi-final.

Gerrard labelled Hartley's comments "naive" but the defender had the final say on Sunday as Motherwell claimed a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Fir Park.

Lafferty, who this week returned to the club from league leaders Hearts, helped Rangers come from behind twice, equalising after Danny Johnson and Carl McHugh scored for the hosts.

A volley and a header from the Northern Ireland striker, added to by Ovie Ejaria's goal, seemed set to give Rangers victory ahead of Thursday's Europa League play-off second leg against Ufa.

But Hartley struck from a corner in the fourth minute of added time to earn Motherwell their first point of the season, leaving Rangers four adrift of Hearts after just three league fixtures under Gerrard.