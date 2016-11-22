Returning Reus captains Dortmund in Legia clash

Marco Reus will make his first appearance of the season after it was announced he will captain Borussia Dortmund in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Legia Warsaw.

Germany forward Reus has been out of action with a groin injury since the end of the 2015-16 campaign, missing Euro 2016.

The 27-year-old – who netted 23 goals across in all competitions last term – returned to training in recent weeks and was due to be in the squad for Der Klassiker on Saturday, but suffered a heel injury.

However, he is now back among the action as Dortmund – who beat Bayern Munich 1-0 – seek to wrap up top spot in Group F ahead of reigning European champions Real Madrid.