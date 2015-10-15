Reus back to his best soon - Tuchel

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has tipped Marco Reus to soon rediscover his best form.

The Germany international has scored two goals in six Bundesliga appearances this season, struggling to hit peak condition since recovering from a toe injury in September.

However, the Dortmund boss remains confident the former Borussia Monchengladbach forward will soon be back to his best and playing an influential role for the team.

"We always talk a lot and Marco enjoys full attention from me and it only works that way," Tuchel said in a press conference.

"I couldn't think of my team without Marco Reus, there is no scenario without him, he is very important for us.

"We need his talent and we wish to help him [get] back into shape and scoring goals again. I have the feeling he is on a good [path] and will fully be back soon.

"He is very ambitious to gain back his important role in team. I am pretty sure you will soon see the old Marco Reus again."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang meanwhile has been in sensational form, becoming the first player in Bundesliga history to score at least once in each of the first eight games of the campaign.

Tuchel feels the Gabon international is easy to read for a coach and praised the forward's character.

"You can always see whether he is happy or unhappy with something or needs help, which makes it also easier for me to reflect on that and respond to it," he explained.

"And besides that I am delighted with his will to work in training and his ability to concentrate on the important things, also his mentality to be the best goal-scorer which is his personal motivation.

"And still he puts his ego aside very often and assists rather than trying to shoot himself, which has already proven very important for us.

"He always works on getting better and the team is happy to work with him. I am very happy that I have a player like him in my team."

Dortmund travel to face Mainz - Tuchel's former club - in the Bundesliga on Friday.