Reus happy with his progress from injury
Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus has expressed optimism over his progress as he bids to return from injury.
Reus was cruelly ruled out of Germany's successful World Cup campaign after tearing the anterior ligament above his left ankle in a friendly against Armenia in June.
The injury was expected to sideline the 25-year-old until September.
However, Reus is confident he will soon be back in action.
"I can move quite normally and run [in] training," Reus is quoted as saying by Bild.
"It is important for me that I will quickly [be] healthy and can play again soon."
Reus, who did not put a specific timescale on his recovery, has scored 30 goals in 62 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach two years ago.
