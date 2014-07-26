Reus happy with his progress from injury

Reus was cruelly ruled out of Germany's successful World Cup campaign after tearing the anterior ligament above his left ankle in a friendly against Armenia in June.

The injury was expected to sideline the 25-year-old until September.

However, Reus is confident he will soon be back in action.

"I can move quite normally and run [in] training," Reus is quoted as saying by Bild.

"It is important for me that I will quickly [be] healthy and can play again soon."

Reus, who did not put a specific timescale on his recovery, has scored 30 goals in 62 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach two years ago.