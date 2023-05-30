Reverend and the Makers singer Jon McClure had bizarre dinner dates with former Sheffield Wednesday coaches Carlos Carvalhal and Bruno Lage
When the Portuguese boss managed Wednesday between 2015 and 2017, the pair struck up an unlikely friendship
Reverend and the Makers lead signer Jon McClure is a lifelong Sheffield Wednesday fan, having grown up in the city and followed the club through the days of the Premier League, and subsequent relegations to the Championship and League One.
The club look back on the up now, though, after gaining promotion to the Championship by beating Barnsley in the League One play-off final. Darren Moore is currently the manager, but it is another Wednesday boss who McClure had a special bond with.
Indeed, during Carlos Carvalhal's days in charge at Hillsborough, between 2015 and 2017, McClure reveals to FourFourTwo that he became friends with the Portuguese boss, as well as his assistant and future Wolves gaffer Bruno Lage.
"I used to join Carlos Carvalhal for dinner when he was Wednesday manager and we became matey," McClure tells FFT. "Carvalhal really liked going to our gigs.
"In Portugal, the men present each other with beads as a sign of their friendship. I went to a restaurant once and Carlos gave me beads – my wife and brother were taking the mick out of me.
"Occasionally he’d also bring along his assistant Bruno Lage, so it would be me, my brother, Carvalhal and Lage having meals in Sheffield."
McClure has also had the fortune of playing in a charity game on Sheffield Wednesday's hallowed home pitch, as well as at Stamford Bridge, where he can claim to be the first person to have ever knocked former boxer Joe Calzaghe to the ground.
"I played in a charity game at Hillsborough for St Luke’s Hospice, against an XI run by Jon Windle of Sheffield band Little Man Tate.
"We were 3-1 down with three minutes to go, but then scored a goal a minute to make it 4-3 – I curled a shot right into the top bins in front of The Kop, and everything I’d accomplished as a musician up until that point paled into insignificance.
"I also played in another charity match at Stamford Bridge and chopped Joe Calzaghe. I picked him up and said, 'Am I the first guy ever to put you down?' He laughed and said, 'Yeah you are actually', so that was a bit of a moment."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
James Andrew is the editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing both the magazine and website. James is an NCTJ qualified journalist and began his career as a news reporter in regional newspapers in 2006 before moving into sport a year later. In 2011 he started a six year stint on the sports desk at the Daily Mail and MailOnline. James was appointed editor of FourFourTwo in December 2019. Across his career James has interviewed the likes of Franco Baresi, Sir Alex Ferguson, David Beckham and Michael Owen. James has been a Fulham season ticket holder since the mid-1990s and enjoys watching them home and away, through promotion and relegation.
- Ryan DabbsStaff writer
Most Popular
By Conor Pope
By Tom Hancock
By Tom Hancock