Sheffield Wednesday celebrate promotion to Championship after INCREDIBLE late drama in south Yorkshire derby play-off

Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley played out a tense League One play-off final that took 123 minutes to separate the sides, before Wednesday's Josh Windass scored an astonishing last-minute winner to secure a 1-0 win.

The game look set for penalties as it went into the third minute of injury time in extra time, but one moment of quality was enough to separate the sides.

Barnsley's Adam Phillips was given a controversial straight red card just after half-time for a foul on Wednesdays Lee Gregory in a game that was otherwise short on standout moments of drama.

Will Vaulks did think he had won it for the Sheffield side in the 107th minute, but was ruled out for offside.

Then the Owls rallied again to win the final in the most dramatic way possible.

May 29, 2023

Wednesday, managed by Darren Moore, chalked up an incredible 96 points this season, but missed out on automatic promotion to Plymouth and Ipswich.

They then looked out of the play-offs after losing their semi-final first leg to Peterborough 4-0. An astonishing turnaround at Hillsborough saw them claim their Wembley place on penalties.

Barnsley were similarly impressive in the third tier this season, racking up 86 points and finishing fourth behind Monday's opponents.