Revolution striker Kamara given yellow card for twerking

While New England Revolution missed out on the MLS play-offs, striker Kei Kamara gave fans something to celebrate on Sunday.

Kamara scored in New England's 3-0 win over Montreal Impact in the final round of the regular season - dubbed 'Decision Day' - but was penalised for his unusual celebration.

The enigmatic striker completed the scoring in the 71st minute, prompting a 'twerk' - a popular dance move involving thrusting hip movements and a low squatting stance.

Another Kamara on the board as makes it three for . October 23, 2016

But the referee was not impressed, showing a yellow card to the 32-year-old, whose dance moves would have made Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown proud.

Brown received a $6,076 fine for his end-zone celebration in Pittsburgh's season-opening NFL win over the Washington Redskins last month.

For what it is worth, Kamara's goal was impressive from a tight angle.