Rhian Brewster backed to come good for Sheffield United

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is confident Rhian Brewster will come good as the wait for the record signing’s first goal continues.

The highly-rated 20-year-old swapped Liverpool for Bramall Lane last summer in a £23.5million move, signing a five-year deal in South Yorkshire.

But things have not gone to plan for the Blades or their record signing this season.

Wilder’s men are rock bottom of the Premier League and Brewster’s wait to open his account extended to a 16th match as United beat Plymouth 2-1 in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

“With Rhian, it will come,” the Blades boss said. “He’s a finisher.

“He gets into the right positions and everyone wants him to get off the mark. His general play was really good.

“He wants to score as much as anyone and it will definitely happen for him if he keeps on doing what he’s doing.

“You can see, with the other things he does and brings to the table, that he’s a quality player.”

Brewster had the bit between his teeth against Argyle, sending a downward header just wide and forcing goalkeeper Michael Cooper into a save before almost connecting with a John Fleck cross.

Plymouth’s goalkeeper again thwarted the 20-year-old in the second half of a match when his movement caused problems.

“He’s got to keep his own spirits up,” Wilder added.

“Of course he’ll be desperate to get off the mark because that’s what strikers are like.

“But keeping your own spirits up is also part and parcel of what the game, of what being a footballer, is about.

“The other players see him day in day out in training and they see him during games. They see what a good player he is.

“That first goal will be a big moment for him and, because he’s a popular boy already, you’ll see the reaction it gets from everyone else as well.”

Wilder’s men have to quickly refocus on Premier League matters, with a midweek trip to Manchester United followed by a home clash against Manchester City.

Plymouth return to their League One campaign buoyed by a positive FA Cup run, with Ryan Lowe proud of his players’ display in Sheffield.

“I was pleased, in terms of the performance from us,” the Argyle boss said.

“The way we went about our business coming to Sheffield United and put on a show like we did, we were not too far away from potentially getting a second and taking it to extra-time.

“We’ve had a good run in the FA Cup to the fourth round.

“We haven’t been there for a while, and I’d have loved to be sitting here now saying we’re going to the fifth round but our bread and butter now returns to League One.”