Ribery edging closer to Bayern comeback

Bayern Munich have received some encouraging news from the treatment table as Franck Ribery is edging closer to his comeback after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.

The former France international has yet to feature for the reigning Bundesliga champions this term due to his physical problems, but has now taken another step in his recovery.

"Ribery is making good progress on the road to an eagerly-awaited comeback. The 32-year-old completed another session of light running at the Sabener Strasse training ground on Thursday," a statement on the club's official website reads.

"Ribery, who has not played for Bayern since March due to a persistent ankle injury, started running again at the end of last week.

"Before then, the French winger had gradually increased his training load on the treadmill in the performance centre.

"Ribery will continue his step-by-step recovery from the long lay-off over the coming weeks."

The 32-year-old has made 299 appearances in all competitions for Bayern since joining the club from Marseille in 2007.