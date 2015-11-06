Ribery launches legal action against CNN

Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery is suing American broadcaster CNN over the use of an image to accompany a story on cryotherapy.

CNN posed a story on their Twitter account about a woman who died while undergoing treatment, and used a photograph of the French winger in a similar cryotherapy chamber.

"Mr Franck Ribery never gave his authorisation and his consent for the use of this picture to this publication," Carlo Alberto Busa, his lawyer, told RMC on Friday.

"Ribery and his family instructed me to go to French court to seek damages of at least 1.5 million US dollars."

Ribery is continuing to recover from an ankle injury which has kept him out of action since the Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk in March.