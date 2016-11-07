Ribery will be ready to start Klassiker

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery says he will be ready to start the Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund after the international break.

The 33-year-old last played on September 28 in Bayern's Champions League defeat at Atletico Madrid and had been in good form beforehand.

But the talented winger suffered a muscle injury in training to disrupt his encouraging run of games following an injury-blighted campaign last year.

Despite returning to training last week, Saturday's 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim came too soon for the Frenchman, but he expects to be in fine shape for the crunch away clash with Dortmund on November 19.

Asked if he was aiming to start, Ribery told Bild: "Yes, because these two weeks with a break now are again very important to me - for my rhythm, my mind and the confidence in my body.

"I was so good before my injury and had good pace, but when you are out you lose your fitness. Now I can work well for the two weeks.

"I'm looking forward to this great game. Against Dortmund you always have a lot of pressure. Everyone expects a lot from this game.

"After the injury, I can now play normally again. It was good that I paused against Hoffenheim before coming back."

Bayern are six points ahead of fifth-placed Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga.