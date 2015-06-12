Ribery's ankle 'immobilised' after setback

Franck Ribery has suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from an ankle injury, Bayern Munich announced on Friday.

The 32-year-old winger has not featured for Bayern since March due to the problem, but had hoped to return to training in the coming weeks.

However, Ribery looks set for a longer spell on the treatment table after having his ankle "immobilised" on medical advice after "conservative therapy" failed to have the desired results.

"We will be fully supporting Franck in every aspect of the healing process and hope he will soon be back on the field of play," sporting director Matthias Sammer told Bayern's official website.