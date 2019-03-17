Rice preaches positivity at Hamilton after vital victory

Brian Rice wants nothing except positivity at Hamilton after the crucial 1-0 home win over Hearts gave their Ladbrokes Premiership survival hopes a massive boost.

The Accies boss was “raging” after the 3-0 defeat by Lanarkshire rivals Motherwell last week and got the response he wanted against the Jambos.

Defender Aaron McGowan’s fantastic first-half strike – his first for the club – was ultimately enough to keep the three points in Lanarkshire.

Accies remain in 10th place, seven points ahead of bottom side St Mirren who have a game in hand.

“I am still trying to get to know the players,” said Rice, who took over from Martin Canning in January.

“I am chopping and changing, I don’t think I have played the same team. It is a learning experience for me and I am learning pretty quick.

“I hope they have belief because I give them all the belief in the world. I am positive as can be. Last Saturday night I was raging, not wanting to talk to anybody.

“Sunday morning I was up nice and early to let me see the game, made a few notes and said that is never going to happen to us again.

“I was in here Monday morning and I said, ‘look if you are in here with your head down then just go home and come back tomorrow when you want to smile and get back to work’.

“I want to work with people who are full of life and energy every day. That is what I am on that training pitch.

“I will never pick on a player, I had it done to me in the past and it is not nice, I don’t like it and I don’t think it achieves anything.

“We win together an lose together. It is about the team.”