Richards hints at Swansea exit

Swansea City utility man Jazz Richards has hinted he could leave his hometown club in the close-season after failing to tie down a first-team place.

The four-times capped Wales international has been limited to a bit-part role since making his debut in 2009 and has made just 27 league starts for the club in that time.

"I'm 24 now so I need to be playing games," Richards told the South Wales Evening Post. "If you ask [manager] Garry Monk yourself, I think he'd understand if I said that.

"I'm just waiting to see what opportunities I've got, what's out there and we'll see what happens.

"It's important to get the game-time and if it's not here then it's going to have to be elsewhere, but obviously I'm a Swansea lad so this is where I want to be."

Richards has spent time on loan at Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town in recent seasons, and recently returned from a short spell with Fulham in the Championship - coming off the bench for the injured Angel Rangel in Monday's 2-1 Premier League win at Arsenal.

"Nothing's been said yet," he added. "I've come back and gone straight into training.

"I wasn't expecting to be involved but the manager has put me back on the bench. It's unfortunate for Angel but I had the chance to get some minutes in on Monday.

"If I get another chance, I can only do the best I can."