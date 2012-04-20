Ricketts: Trotters 'topsy-turvy' without Muamba

Speaking to Bolton Wanderers podcast The Men in White, the versatile defender said the atmosphere behind the scenes at the Reebok Stadium had lurched form one extreme to another in the weeks following Muamba’s collapse at White Hart Lane in March.

"Obviously after it happened, everyone was fearing the worst, and it was really that way for the next couple of days. Then, gradually, the good news was filtering through every day, with progress on a daily basis. It gave everyone a huge boost, from fearing the worst to knowing that he was going to make a recovery. It was a huge boost," said Ricketts.

The news that Muamba was on the mend corresponded with an upturn in the Trotters’ form, who beat Blackburn Rovers and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the games that followed the combative midfielder’s cardiac arrest.

"I didn't really think that was a coincidence," said Ricketts. "It's been a very topsy-turvy couple of weeks."

However, following those two vital victories, Bolton endured a torrid Easter weekend, losing to Fulham and Newcastle United, conceding five goals and scoring none. On Saturday, they host Ricketts’ former employers, Swansea City.

"I think it probably does give you a bit of insider knowledge," Ricketts said of facing his former team.

"Obviously I know the backroom staff very well – I walked out for Swansea quite a lot. One of my best mates is still down there [Garry Monk] so I know their game very well.

"Whenever you play against your former side you're more desperate to win than ever, you don’t like losing to them, you like to get one over on them and there’s a little bit of bragging rights as well."

Listen to the full interview at www.themeninwhite.com

By Chris Parr