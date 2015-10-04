Rico: Sevilla were better than Barca

Goalkeeper Sergio Rico said Sevilla were deserving winners over reigning La Liga champions Barcelona.

Second-half goals from Michael Krohn-Dehli and Vicente Iborra inspired Sevilla to a 2-1 victory at home to Barca on Saturday.

Europa League winners Sevilla had only won one of their opening six league matches, with three defeats and two draws, while they went into the weekend's contest at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on the back of a 2-0 loss to Juventus in the Champions League.

Sevilla, however, returned to winning ways in the league and Rico believes it could be a turning point.

"We needed a win and who better than Barcelona? We had a great game, as did they, but we were better and those three points will help us get back to winning ways," Rico said via Marca.

"Our past performances and the need for a result saw us get ahead of ourselves at some points in the game, but we remained focused and stuck to our plan of taking the game to Barcelona. That's what gave us the win."

After a goalless opening half, which saw Barca duo Neymar and Luiz Suarez rattle the woodwork, Sevilla hit the front seven minutes after the break.

Krohn-Dehli finished powerfully past Barca keeper Claudio Bravo, before Iborra doubled the lead six minutes later with a headed effort.

Neymar was thwarted by Rico three times in as many minutes, though the latter was eventually breached by the Brazil international, who converted a penalty 16 minutes from time.

Rico added: "Just like any player, I like to put in a good game and have everything go according to plan, but what matters most is the three points and a win that we really needed.

"I do my best for the team and if on top of that we win, then great."