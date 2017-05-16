Riedle questions timing of Watzke's Tuchel criticism

Karl-Heinz Riedle has questioned the timing of a newspaper interview in which Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke levelled criticism at Thomas Tuchel, insisting the head coach is well aware of the need to bring success to the club.

Last week, Tuchel cast doubt over his future at Signal Iduna Park after Watzke confirmed the two had fallen out over the rescheduling of Dortmund's Champions League tie against Monaco following an attack on the team's bus.

Watzke also stated that finishing third in the Bundesliga could play an important role in determining whether Tuchel remains in his position.

Riedle, however, is convinced that their relationship is not as bad as is being reported and says the timing of the comments could well be down to the outlet that published them, rather than Watzke himself.

"They should sit together and talk and rate the season. There were some things which shouldn't happen," Riedle, a Champions League winner with Dortmund in 1997, told Omnisport.

"I don't know why the interview with Watzke was published when it was published. I think it wasn't published at the time it was made, Watzke said this also.

"But it is a fact that there were some differences of opinion. I don't think that the relationship [between Watzke and Tuchel] is as bad as it is shown in media.

"Everybody knows it and Thomas Tuchel knew it also when he signed - the ambition in Dortmund is like Bayern Munich's.

"You have to win titles or at least compete for them. No matter whether two players leave or not.

"In the end only success counts. So you rate the season after the season and that's it."

Dortmund once again had to contend with several player exits before the start of this season, with Mats Hummels, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Ilkay Gundogan all departing for pastures new.

Reports have also suggested that star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be on the move in the close-season, with Real Madrid a reported destination.

But Riedle expects the club to make the right decision.

"If you have a player like Aubameyang, with his performances, he is always interesting for other clubs," he added.

"But also here, BVB will have to analyse whether it is useful selling him or not.

"Maybe they say 'hey with €30-40million in a possible Champions League quarter-final, we don't have to sell Auba and rebuy another player', just like they did with [Robert] Lewandowski.

"They took the right decisions and I am sure they will do again."