Riise targets Man City upset at Craven Cottage

Performances have improved at Fulham since head coach Rene Meulensteen took over first-team duties at Craven Cottage at the start of the month. And Riise is confident the club are moving in the right direction, despite losing eight of their last nine games in all competitions.

Fulham showed plenty of spirit in last weekend's 4-1 defeat at Everton - a scoreline that flattered the Goodison Park side - and next up is a home clash against free-scoring Manchester City, who have plundered 47 Premier League goals this season.

Away defeats against Cardiff City and Aston Villa for Manuel Pellegrini's men this term gives Riise hope that Fulham can spring a surprise and a secure a result that could see them surge out of the relegation places.

"It's not a game people will expect us to win but we're prepared to go out to try and get the victory," the defender told the club's official website. "We want to go off the pitch on Saturday having given our all.

"City isn't an easy game and the three games after that (against Norwich City, Hull City and West Ham United) are probably bigger for us as they're against teams around us in the table.

"Those three games are massive but we'll certainly be aiming to cause an upset against City."

Fulham have failed to beat City since April 2009 and have not tasted home success against the 2011-12 champions since 2005 when two Steed Malbranque goals secured victory.