How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool: Live streams and TV details for Sunday afternoon Premier League game

Watch Fulham vs Liverpool on Sunday April 6 as the Reds look to take another step towards the Premier League title at Craven Cottage, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts.

Fulham vs Liverpool key information • Date: Sunday, 6 April, 2025 • Kick-off time: 2pm BST / 9am ET • Venue: Craven Cottage, London • TV channels: Sky Sports (UK) | Peacock (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Liverpool are 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and a second title of the Premier League era is more inevitable with every passing game.

Wednesday's Merseyside derby at Anfield was likely to be a Liverpool win on paper but it also represented one of the last couple of hurdles between the Reds and the Premier League title.

Winning it by a single Diogo Jota goal felt like another big stride towards their ultimate goal, and Liverpool are now 12 points clear of Arsenal with eight games to play.

On Sunday, Fulham will try to put a bump in the road. In the last six league games, the Cottagers have alternated between wins and losses.

Win, loss. Win, loss. Win, loss... Win?

Read on for all the details how to watch Liverpool against Fulham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Fulham vs Liverpool on TV in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Fulham vs Liverpool on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 1pm.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they come with a minimum 24-month contract, so they are a bit of a commitment and investment.

For those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

Watch Fulham vs Liverpool in the US

In the US, you can watch Fulham vs Liverpool on Peacock, the streaming platform of broadcasting giant NBC.

Premier League soccer in the US is split between Peacock and USA Network, and Peacock has multiple fixtures each week. Registration is simple and a subscription costs just $7.99 a month or $79.99 for a whole year.

If you're currently travelling outside of the US, you can still access your Peacock subscription by using a VPN - more on that below.

Watch Fulham vs Liverpool from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Fulham vs Liverpool kicks off, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Fulham vs Liverpool streams globally

Can I watch Fulham vs Liverpool in Canada? Fulham vs Liverpool is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Fulham vs Liverpool in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Fulham vs Liverpool on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Fulham vs Liverpool in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Fulham vs Liverpool on Sky Sport NOW.

Can I watch Fulham vs Liverpool in Africa? You can watch Fulham vs Liverpool on DStv Now or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.