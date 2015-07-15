Rivaldo and son both score in same game

Brazil legend Rivaldo and 20-year-old son Rivaldinho were both on the scoresheet as Mogi Mirim beat Macae 3-1 in the country's second tier on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old elected to come out of retirement last month, with Mogi Mirim - a club where he is also president - battling against relegation.

And that decision has, thus far, paid off.

Rivaldo made his return in a 2-1 win over Nautico a week ago and his 17th-minute penalty was sandwiched between two goals from his son against Macae.

Those victories form part of a three-match unbeaten run that has seen the club close to within two points of safety, although all of their relegation rivals have a game in hand.

Rivaldo, a World Cup winner with Brazil in 2002, originally retired in March 2015 after a glittering career in which he represented the likes of Barcelona, Milan and Olympiacos.